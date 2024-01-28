Klopp provides Alexis Mac Allister injury update ahead of Liverpool vs Chelsea - 'I would say'
Alexis Mac Allister was missing from Liverpool's 5-2 victory over Norwich City in the FA Cup.
Jurgen Klopp has explained why Alexis Mac Allister was absent from Liverpool's FA Cup victory over Norwich City.
Klopp's first game since he announced he'll leave his post as manager at the end of the season yielded a 5-2 win at Anfield. The Reds were largely comfortable throughout, with Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch all on target against the Championship outfit. Liverpool will now face either Watford or Southampton in the fifth round of the competition.
Advertisement
Advertisement
However, Mac Allister was missing from the match-day squad after sustaining a minor issue and was not risked.
Liverpool turn their attention back to their Premier League title charge when they host Chelsea on Wednesday evening. Klopp expects Mac Allister to be back for the encounter.
The Reds manager said: "I would say [if it was] the last day of the season, a decider or whatever, he could have played but all other games not. He felt a little bit and we just said: 'Nah, nah I don't want to know more, that's it' and we gave him a rest. I think he should be ready for Wednesday."