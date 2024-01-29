Liverpool manager Alexis Mac Allister. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has explained why Alexis Mac Allister was absent from Liverpool's FA Cup victory over Norwich City.

Klopp's first game since he announced he'll leave his post as manager at the end of the season yielded a 5-2 win at Anfield. The Reds were largely comfortable throughout, with Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch all on target against the Championship outfit. Liverpool will now face either Watford or Southampton in the fifth round of the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Mac Allister was missing from the match-day squad after sustaining a minor issue and was not risked.

Liverpool turn their attention back to their Premier League title charge when they host Chelsea on Wednesday evening. Klopp expects Mac Allister to be back for the encounter.