Jurgen Klopp admitted three Liverpool players suffered issues in the FA Cup loss against Manchester United.

The Reds' dreams of winning four trophies this season are over after a 4-3 quarter-final defeat by their bitter rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Liverpool led the showdown twice, with Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah cancelling out Scott McTominay's opening goal in the first half before Harvey Elliott bagged at the end of first-half stoppage-time. But Liverpool could not hold on for penalties when United broke at pace and Amad Diallo netted a heartbreaking winner in the 122nd minute. K

lopp's side's recent hectic schedule, coupled with a raft of regular starters on the sidelines, appeared to catch up on them.

And after the United reverse, Klopp revealed that Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo all suffered issues.