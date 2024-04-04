'From my info' - Klopp provides Liverpool injury update after Wataru Endo absence amid Ibrahima Konate scare
Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Wataru Endo and Ibrahima Konate after Liverpool’s victory over Sheffield United.
The Reds returned to the top of the Premier League as they battled to a 3-1 triumph at Anfield. The hosts were far from their best but goals from Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo ensured they leapfrogged Arsenal back to the summit of the table.
Liverpool now turn their attention to facing bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. And Klopp confirmed that the Reds have not picked up any fresh injuries despite Ibrahima Konate having treatment during the game. The Liverpool manager said: “Nobody got injured as far as I know. Recovery started and we recover.”
However, Endo was missing from the match-day squad after he suffered an issue in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Brighton. However, Klopp expects the midfielder to be available to face United. He added: “From my information yes, Rested him today. Could have been a chance for tonight but if we leave him out [he has] a big chance for Sunday.”