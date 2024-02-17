Diogo Jota of Liverpool is stretchered off after a challenge with Christian Norgaard (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at Gtech Community Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota after Liverpool's 4-1 victory over Brentford.

The Reds' win, which moved them five points clear at the summit of the Premier League table, was marred by the duo being forced off at half-time. Jones came off in the 34th minute after receiving treatment while Jota was substituted 10 minutes later - having assisted Darwin Nunez's opening goal with an intelligent header.

Nunez was then surprisingly brought off at half-time to be replaced by Cody Gakpo as he 'felt something' according to Klopp.

Liverpool were not impacted by the double setback, with Alexis Mac Allister doubling the lead before Mo Salah notched off the bench when making his first appearance since recovering from a hamstring problem. Ivan Toney reduced the arrears for Brentford but Gakpo put the gloss on the Reds' triumph with four minutes remaining.

Klopp told TNT Sport (via BBC Sport): "I think there was a knock on Curtis. It was a challenge with Diogo as well and Darwin, we are not sure if he has something or not, he felt something.

"We will see. It was never easy for us, at the moment it is fine. We have 57 points and in a few days play again."

