Liverpool injury news on Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota and Alexis Mac Allister ahead of the Premier League fixture against Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow's Premier League top-of-the-table clash against Arsenal at Anfield (17.30 GMT).

The Reds have the chance to move to the summit of the table should they earn a victory over the Gunners.

Ryan Gravenberch missed the 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over West Ham United earlier this week because of muscle fatigue, having limped off in the 0-0 draw against Manchester United. He will be back available for the visit of Arsenal, though, to boost Klopp's squad.

Diogo Jota has been absent for the past seven games because of a hamstring problem. The forward has been back in training, but won't make the Arsenal clash.

Alexis Mac Allister continues to be ruled out with a nasty cut to his knee he suffered in a 2-0 win at Sheffield United at the beginning of the month. Klopp revealed that Jota and Mac Allister are 'getting closer and closer' to returning.