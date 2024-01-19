Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Mo Salah after the Liverpool talisman's setback on African Cup of Nations duty.

Salah was forced off before half-time in Egypt's 2-2 draw against Ghana in the Ivory Coast with a hamstring problem. Pharaohs manager Rui Vitoria played down the forward's issue after the game and was hopeful it was not too serious.

Salah has been in rampant form for Liverpool during their 2023-24 Premier League title charge. The 31-year-old has scored 18 goals and recorded nine assists in all competitions.

Klopp, speaking ahead of the Reds' trip to Bournemouth on Sunday, revealed Salah is set for a scan to see the extent of his issue having held talks last night.

The Liverpool manager said: "We don't know anything. I spoke last night with him. He needs further assessment, that's what they're doing now. In the moment, it was a shock.

"It was like hip, something like this, high intense then going down you have these hamstring injuries. We all know how rarely Mo goes off so there is definitely something, we will see.

