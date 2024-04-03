Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to welcome back Curtis Jones to their squad for tomorrow’s Premier League clash against Sheffield United at Anfield.

The midfielder has been sidelined for almost two months with an ankle injury suffered in a 4-1 win at Brentford on 17 February. But Jones is back in full training and is set to feature on the bench against United.

Liverpool manager Klopp said: “Curtis is in full training and is in contention. That’s it pretty much.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota (both knee) and Alisson Becker (hamstring) remain absent for Liverpool. But the key trio could be back in parts of training next week. The Reds boss said: “The other boys are doing well. Diogo and Trent are together in a group. Looks like next week they will be in part of team training and we’ll see with the rest.