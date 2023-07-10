‘Klopp wants him!’ - Liverpool in talks about making third big-money summer signing

Liverpool remain in 'concrete' talks about signing Romeo Lavia.

The 19-year-old is on the Reds' radar as they weigh up recruiting a third midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have already recruited Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai - from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively - for a combined fee of £95 million. However, Thiago Alcantara’s future is somewhat in doubt, having attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and Jurgen Klopp may seek a replacement if the Span international was to leave.

Lavia is widely expected to depart Southampton in the transfer window following their relegation from the Premier League, although a price tag of £50 million has been suggested,

He was one of the Saints’ standout performers last term, making a total of 34 appearances in all competitions. Lavia is also a full Belgium international, having won his first cap in March.

And while Arsenal and Chelsea are also potential suitors Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Klopp wants to bring Lavia to Anfield. He wrote on Twitter: “Talks between Liverpool & #Lavia are concrete and ongoing. Understand there is no agreement in terms of salary conditions yet. #LFC

“As reported: His price tag is around £50m. Klopp wants him! Very press resistant player - even in high pressure situations, he loses the ball only once out of 10 times.”