Liverpool suffered their latest injury scare in their 5-1 thrashing of Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

The Reds have put themselves firmly in command of the last-16 tie at the halfway stage, with Darwin Nunez firing a double while Alexis Mac Allister (penalty), Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai were on target in the Czech capital.

However, Ibrahima Konate came off early in the second half to mar the triumph. Jurgen Klopp's side have been plagued by injuries throughout the season, with nine players missing the Sparta win. Liverpool now turn their attention back to the Premier League title race as they face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday in what's set to be a seismic clash in terms of which side is crowned champions.

Ahead of the game, here's a look at the Reds' current injury list and if any players could be back to face City.

Ibrahima Konate - unknown

The defender pulled up when chasing a Sparta attack with what appeared to be a muscle issue. According to Klopp, Konate 'should be fine' but the severity of his issue is still unknown.

Potential return game: Man City (H), Sun 10 March.

Ryan Gravenberch - ankle

The midfielder had to be stretchered off in the first half of the Carabao Cup final with ligament damage. Gravenberch's issue wasn't as serious as first feared, however, and he'll continue to be assessed although it's been suggested he won't be back until after the international break.

Potential return game:

Curtis Jones - ankle

The homegrown midfielder also had ligament damage at Brentford but his issue seems more severe. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders admitted Jones could be back around the time of the international break later this month.

Potential return game: Man Utd (A), Sun 17 March or Brighton (H), Sun 31 March.

Stefan Bajcetic - other

The 19-year-old midfielder has played just twice this season because of a problem related to his body's growth and Liverpool have been cautious. Bajcetic is back training on the grass and is awaiting the green light to be reintegrated with his team-mates. He will likely need some weeks to build up fitness and strength.

Potential return game: Brighton (H), Sun 31 March.

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The No.1 goalkeeper as a 'serious' injury although there is hope that he will be back before the season's end.

Potential return game: N/A

Trent Alexander-Arnold - knee

The Liverpool vice-captain isn't expected to make a return to action before the international break. Much will depend on how his issue reacts.

Potential return game: April

Diogo Jota - knee

The versatile forward had to be stretchered off at Brentford and was ruled out of action for a couple of months. Reports in Jota's native Portugal suggest he will be back available for the end of the season.

Potential return game: N/A

Joel Matip - knee

It's been three months since the centre-back picked up ACL injury in a 4-3 win over Fulham. Matip has been removed from Liverpool's Europa League squad for the last 16 and that suggests he's not close to a return.

Potential return game: N/A.

Thiago Alcantara - hip

The midfielder has been limited to a solitary outing this season because of his ongoing problem. There is no time frame on when he might be back, although Klopp does not know if Thiago will play again this term.