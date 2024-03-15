Liverpool's pursuit of four trophies continues when they make the trip to face old foes Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.
The Reds face another swift turnaround although their 6-1 victory over Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 second leg represented not much more than a training exercise. All in all, it was the perfect game, with Mo Salah continuing to rebuild fitness as he hit 20 goals for the season while Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister were given rests. What's more, Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez were afforded reduced minutes.
However, Jurgen Klopp is wary that the current injury at Anfield remains too lengthy. It's been a remarkable feat that Liverpool's Premier League title challenge has not faltered given their fitness issues.
The Reds boss may be hopeful that he can get a couple of players back for the clash against United at Old Trafford. In contrast to Liverpool, the Red Devils are enduring a difficult campaign and sit just sixth in the top flight. Head coach Erik ten Hag will be hoping that the FA Cup can be United's salvation.
Ahead of the tie, here's a look at Liverpool's injury issues and if any members of the squad might return.