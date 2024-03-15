Liverpool's pursuit of four trophies continues when they make the trip to face old foes Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Reds face another swift turnaround although their 6-1 victory over Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 second leg represented not much more than a training exercise. All in all, it was the perfect game, with Mo Salah continuing to rebuild fitness as he hit 20 goals for the season while Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister were given rests. What's more, Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez were afforded reduced minutes.

However, Jurgen Klopp is wary that the current injury at Anfield remains too lengthy. It's been a remarkable feat that Liverpool's Premier League title challenge has not faltered given their fitness issues.

The Reds boss may be hopeful that he can get a couple of players back for the clash against United at Old Trafford. In contrast to Liverpool, the Red Devils are enduring a difficult campaign and sit just sixth in the top flight. Head coach Erik ten Hag will be hoping that the FA Cup can be United's salvation.

Ahead of the tie, here's a look at Liverpool's injury issues and if any members of the squad might return.

1 . Ibrahima Konate - muscle The defender was forced off in the Europa League first-leg win over Sparta Prague and has missed Liverpool's past two games. However, Klopp has previously revealed Konate has a good chance of featuring against United. He has also been included in the France squad, which bodes well. Potential return game: Man Utd, Sun 17 March.

2 . Ryan Gravenberch - ankle The midfielder suffered ligament damage in the Carabao Cup final win. However, Gravenberch was spotted in training earlier this week, which means he could make a return to the bench Potential return game: Man Utd, Sun 17 March.

3 . Bobby Clark - ankle The 19-year-old midfielder scored his first senior goal against Sparta. But Clark was forced off with an issue that Klopp admitted he was slightly worried about. Potential return game: Man Utd, Sun 17 March.