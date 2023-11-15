Liverpool pair Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool's position in the Premier League table may have surprised some at the latest international break.

This season was expected to be one of transition for the Reds. Yet around a third of the way through the campaign, Jurgen Klopp's side find themselves second in the table and a solitary point behind Manchester City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with a trip to City next up when the season recommences, there is an opportunity for Liverpool to move to the summit. Still, Jurgen Klopp has played down his side's opening and called it 'alright but not more' after the 3-0 victory over Brentford.