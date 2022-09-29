Liverpool injury news on Jordan Henderson, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay ahead of their Premier League fixture against Brighton.

Liverpool return to action when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Anfield on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Reds haven’t had a Premier League fixture for almost a month, with games against Wolves and Chelsea postponed because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Jurgen Klopp’s side secured a 2-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League before the international break.

That was a much-needed victory, especially as they suffered a sobering 4-1 loss to Napoli before that.

With Liverpool aiming to build momentum before the hiatus of the campaign for the World Cup in November - with 13 matches in 42 days to fulfil - we take a look at the current injury list at Anfield.

Jordan Henderson

Advertisement

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

What happened

The Liverpool captain sustained a hamstring problem in the 2-1 victory over Newcastle last month.

What’s been said

Klopp revealed that Henderson was close to being available again before the international break.

Following from that, Henderson was called up for England duty to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips.

Advertisement

He came on as a late substitute in the Three Lions’ 3-3 draw against Germany.

Potential return game

Brighton (H), Saturday 1 October.

Ibrahima Konate

urgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool as he is taken off injured in action during the Pre-Season Friendly between Liverpool v RC Strasbourg at Anfield on July 31, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

What happened

Advertisement

The defender hasn't played this season, having suffered an injury in Liverpool's final pre-season friendly against Strasbourg.

What's been said

Before Liverpool's clash against Ajax, Klopp confirmed Konate should be available after the international break.

That is indeed the case, with the France international back in training. The Reds now need to decide if he will be involved against Brighton.

Potential return game

Brighton (H), Saturday October 1 or Rangers (H), Tuesday 4 October.

Advertisement

Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The left-back suffered a knee injury in the Reds' 4-1 loss to Napoli in the Champions League.

What's been said

Before the Ajax win, Klopp said: "He felt it the next day [after Napoli game].

Advertisement

"He's out until after the international break.”

The Athletic reports that Robertson will not be back in time for Brighton.

Potential return game

Rangers (H), Tuesday 4 October or Arsenal (A), Sunday 9 October.

Curtis Jones

Advertisement

What happened

The midfielder suffered a recurrence of a tibia problem he had earlier this season.

What's been said

Klopp admitted that Jones’ injury isn’t as bad as the first time before the loss to Napoli.

The Reds boss said: “Curtis, when he was out previously, had a stress reaction in a specific bone around the tibia.

“It was absolutely fine, no problem anymore. Trained twice, felt it again.

Advertisement

“It’s not as bad as the first time, but it’s bad enough to not be involved in team training again, which is not very helpful.”

Potential return game

Unknown

Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The right-back is still to make his Liverpool debut. He’s been injured since arriving from Aberdeen in June.

Advertisement

What’s been said

Speaking to the LFC Magazine, Joe Gomez admitted that Ramsay isn’t too far away from returning.

Gomez said: “Obviously we weren’t able to mix with him in training in pre-season, which was unfortunate, but hopefully he’s nearly there in overcoming that little issue and I think we’re all excited to see him play.

“He’s obviously a talented player, which is why he’s at this club, and from what he’s like around the place, he seems a nice, humble lad and we’re looking forward to seeing him getting involved on the pitch.”

Potential return game

Unknown.

Advertisement

Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kellher in Liverpool training. Picture: y Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The goalkeeper is still to make an outing for Liverpool this season, having sustained a recurrence of a groin injury first felt on Republic of Ireland duty in June.

What’s been said

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, speaking last week, revealed tha Kelleher should be back soon.

Advertisement

He said: “The good thing is he’s making good progress and is back very soon.

“[He] should be back for the next camp for sure.”

Potential return game

Unknown.

Naby Keita

Naby Keita. Picture: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Advertisement

What happened

Keita has made just one substitute appearance for Liverpool this season, which came in the Community Shield defeat of Manchester City in July.

The midfielder was first ill before picking up a muscle injury. As a result, Keita has been omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League squad.

What’s been said

Speaking earlier this month, Klopp said: “The expected return date was somewhere in October, that’s why we had to make the decision.”

Potential return game

Advertisement

Unknown.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain limped off injured in Liverpool’s friendly win over Crystal Palace. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The former Arsenal midfelder has been on the treatment table since July. He tore his hamstring in a friendly against Crystal Palace during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia.

What’s been said

Advertisement

Like Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been left out of the Reds’ Champions League squad.

“The expected return date was somewhere in October, that’s why we had to make the decision. With Ox, it’s the same.”

Potential return game