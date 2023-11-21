The Paris Saint-Germain forward's contract will expire at the end of the season.

Kylian Mbappe was forced once again to answer questions about his club future while on international duty for France.

Mbappe, 24, has a big decision to make regarding his next destination and the world is awaiting the outcome which has been made especially enticing by the fact his current deal runs out at the end of the season.

Of course, Liverpool fans would herald the French superstar as their dream signing and he has been reportedly linked with a move in recent months as speculation over his next move continues to grow.

There's been an update from the man himself speaking recently to Telefoot via TeamTalk, but he refused to go into detail on any potential destination.

“It’s something I don’t want to talk about, especially since I already did it in June and it took up a big part of the time with the national team.

“I want us to talk more about the national team, rather than me talking about something that will be resolved one day, so there will be time to talk about that.”

Mbappe also reached the milestone of 300 goals in his career in both club and international football during the record-breaking 14-0 win over Gibraltar, a staggering achievement at just 24.

On his goal-scoring record, Mbappe said, “It’s important. But for me it’s just a step. I know where I want to go and I want to score much more than 300 goals.”

He added: “I have teammates and coaches who always ask me for more.

“I am very happy that there is this demand around me. I want to continue to progress and help my team as best as possible.”

Real Madrid were linked with a move across the past year and there was even a bid worth around £300m+ from Saudi Arabia that was turned down this summer, but even with the news that he could leave on a free, reports state he could still cost an incredible amount.

According to AS, Mbappe is demanding a signing-on fee in the region of €100m ($108.5m), as well as a salary of €35m ($38m) per year.