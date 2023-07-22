Kylian Mbappe has been put on the market and several clubs are likely to be on alert.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG gestures during a match. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe has been put up for sale by Paris Saint-Germain.

The France forward has been left out of PSG’s pre-season tour squad for their trip to Japan as he continues to refuse to sign a one-year contract extension. And with the Parisian outfit unwilling to allow Mbappe to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, they are looking to cash in this summer. That’s despite it being widely believed that he will join Real Madrid next summer.

There’s no doubt that the 2018 World Cup winner, who many regard as the best player in the world, will have several potential suitors all queuing up for his signature. Liverpool have long been linked with Mbappe, having been keen in the summer of 2017 when he left Monaco to join PSG.

Yet it has since continued to be suggested that the 24-year-old is wanted by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

And it was even claimed earlier this month by journalist Edu Aguirre, speaking on Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones, that Liverpool have made a €200 million bid for Mbappe.

“What has occurred in the last few hours in the offices of PSG is that an offer from Liverpool has arrived,” Aguirre said via AS.

“Liverpool have entered the scene. Liverpool have made a €200 million offer for Mbappe. The offer from Liverpool that has arrived in the last few hours in the offices of PSG is of € 200m. [Nasser] Al-Khelaifi has put Mbappe up for sale.”

In addition, FIFA agent Marco Kirdemir told Spanish publication Marca that Liverpool were prepared to pay €300 million for Mbappe.

He said: “There will be news over the next week. We will have news from England and Germany. Liverpool is competing with Real Madrid and wants to pay a fortune for Mbappe, that fortune would be around €300 million .”

But while Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Mbappe’s talents, like every other manager and fan across the globe, a move from Liverpool is highly unlikely.

Mbappe would be well out of Liverpool’s price range. PSG are likely to want to recoup a vast majority of the €180 million fee that they paid Monaco. That would be more than double the £75 million that the Reds splashed out on record signing Virgil van Dijk.

The 24-year-old is also reportedly on wages of around £800,000 per week. That is 100% more than the bumper £400,000 per week contract that Mo Salah signed last summer.

Most importantly, someone who knows exactly how Liverpool operate when it comes to transfers has explained why Mbappe won’t be lining up for Klopp’s side any time soon.

Former Reds director of research Ian Graham played a key role in the club’s recruitment until his departure at the end of last season and ruled out a possible swoop.

Speaking to the Cheltenham Science Festival in May, via the Guardian, Graham said: “Any statistical model will tell you that Mbappé is the best player in Europe at the moment.