LASK boss gives verdict on controversial Liverpool decisions and makes Jurgen Klopp half-time claim

Liverpool defeated LASK 3-1 in their Europa League Group E clash.

By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
LASK boss Thomas Sageder. Picture: REINHARD EISENBAUER/APA/EXPA/AFP via Getty Images
LASK boss Thomas Sageder. Picture: REINHARD EISENBAUER/APA/EXPA/AFP via Getty Images

LASK boss Thomas Sageder reckons that Jurgen Klopp wouldn't have been 'amused' at half-time in his side's loss to Liverpool.

The Reds had to battle from a goal behind to earn a 3-1 victory over the Austrian side in the Europa League Group E fixture at the Raiffeisen Arena. Four the fourth time in five games, Liverpool fell behind when Florian Flecker's sweetly struck effort from outside the box found the back of the net in the 14th minute.

But the Jurgen Klopp’s troops improved markedly in the second half. Darwin Nunez equalised from the penalty spot after Luis Diaz was adjuged to have been fouled. Then Diaz gave the away side the lead when getting on the end of Ryan Gravenberch's cross before Mo Salah sealed the three points with two minutes remaining.

Sageder disputed that Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty while he protested there was a foul in the buidl-up to Diaz’s finish. Via krone.at, he said: “The first half was cool. As we go into half-time, 1-0 up against Liverpool, if you see Klopp in the dressing room, he wasn't amused. In the second half you could see that a really good team was playing against us. I'm not sure about the penalty.

“For the second goal I thought there was a foul on the halfway line. It was a decent performance, unfortunately the result is not right. It's important that the team sees that when you're intense, uncomfortable, defending courageously going forward, we saw that in the first half that it can also work against Liverpool.”

