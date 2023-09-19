Register
LASK vs Liverpool team news: nine players ruled out and two more doubtful - gallery

Liverpool and LASK injury news ahead of the Europa League Group E fixture.

By Will Rooney
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST

Liverpool’s 2023-24 Europa League campaign start when they travel to LASK on Thursday (17.45 BST).

The Reds compete in Europe’s second-tier club competition this season as a consequence of finishing fifth in the Premier League.

But despite Jurgen Klopp’s side not competing against the best outfits in the world, there is still excitement among Kopites. Liverpool have made a magnificent start to their domestic season, taking 13 points from the opening five matches following the 3-1 win at Wolves.

What’s more, the Europa League will give Klopp the chance to utilise his squad. Fringe players and youngsters could all be given a chance during Liverpool’s six Group E fixtures.

Ahead of the encounter against LASK at the Raiffeisen Arena, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

LASK vs Liverpool team news. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

1. WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Jarell Quansah of Liverpool controls the ball during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on September 16, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

LASK vs Liverpool team news. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The LASK winger has a muscle injury and will not feature.

2. Lenny Pintor - out

The LASK winger has a muscle injury and will not feature. Photo: PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images

The former France youth international has been sidelined for LASK since April with an ACL injury.

3. Adil Taoui - out

The former France youth international has been sidelined for LASK since April with an ACL injury. Photo: Filipe Farinha/Getty Images

The LASK defender has been sidelined since March.

4. Philipp Wiesinger - out

The LASK defender has been sidelined since March. Photo: VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP via Getty Images

