LASK vs Liverpool team news: nine players ruled out and two more doubtful - gallery
Liverpool and LASK injury news ahead of the Europa League Group E fixture.
Liverpool’s 2023-24 Europa League campaign start when they travel to LASK on Thursday (17.45 BST).
The Reds compete in Europe’s second-tier club competition this season as a consequence of finishing fifth in the Premier League.
But despite Jurgen Klopp’s side not competing against the best outfits in the world, there is still excitement among Kopites. Liverpool have made a magnificent start to their domestic season, taking 13 points from the opening five matches following the 3-1 win at Wolves.
What’s more, the Europa League will give Klopp the chance to utilise his squad. Fringe players and youngsters could all be given a chance during Liverpool’s six Group E fixtures.
Ahead of the encounter against LASK at the Raiffeisen Arena, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.