Chelsea will be without Kepa Arrizabalaga for their clash against Liverpool for their opening fixture of the 2023-24 Premier League season at Stamford Bridge today.

The goalkeeper is closing in on joining Real Madrid on a season-long loan to cover the knee injury suffered by Thiabaut Courtois.

As a result, it is reported that Arrizabalaga will be left out of Mauricio Pochettinho’s squad. Italian reporterr Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter: “Kepa won’t be involved in Chelsea game tomorrow as he’s planning to travel to Madrid soon — waiting for confirmation from Real Madrid. The verbal agreement is done, loan until June 2024 — here we go, confirmed.”

As a result, it will mean that summer signing Robert Sanchez make his full debut for Chelsea after signing from Brighton.

New arrival Chrisopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja and Marcus Bettinelli have all been ruled out of action for the Blues.

Liverpool and Chelsea will do battle on the pitch having been in a heated transfer tussle this week. Pochettino’s side are reportedly on the brink of signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton for £115 million - after the Reds had a £110 million offer accepted.