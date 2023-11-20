Everton have been hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League.

A lawyer who previously advised Manchester City has claimed the club could be relegated if found guilty of breaking Premier League rules.

Everton have been hit with a 10-point deduction having been deemed to have breached profit and sustainability regulations. It is an unprecedented punishment in the history of the top flight, with the Toffees 'shocked' by the decision, and it has dragged the Merseyside outfit to 19th in the table.

In February, the Premier League hit City with more than 100 charges of breaking financial rules. The Etihad Stadium outfit have denied any wrongdoing. City have won the title in five of the previous six seasons with Liverpool finishing as runners-up on two occasions.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Premier League and the FA are investing Chelsea for 'secret payments' under former owner Roman Abramovich.

Stefan Borson, the chief executive of Watchstone Group, believes that given the punishment that 'Everton were hit with, City and Chelsea's could be more severe if indeed guilty'.