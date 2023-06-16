Gareth Southgate has provided some hints on who could feature for England against Malta on Friday night

England manager Gareth Southgate has hinted he could use Trent Alexander-Arnold in his new midfield role against Malta this evening.

The Liverpool defender has been rarely used by Southgate at international level but some incredible form in the latter stages of the season with the Reds could force the England boss into a rethink.

According to reports, none of Manchester City’s contingent are set to feature in Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier following their celebrations after clinching the treble last weekend.

Southgate has confirmed Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier will start the game. However, Alexander-Arnold could still make his way into the starting XI after being used in a hybrid role under Jurgen Klopp in the latter stages of the season.

The Liverpool man has still started games at right back but moved into centre midfield in possession and asked whether he would use the Reds star in his midfield, Southgate responded: “Well, let’s see! You know that I think he is more than capable of playing there and it can be really exciting.

“If we were to do that, we would not be expecting perfection because there is a lot to learn, particularly without the ball. It is different areas of the pitch.

“With the ball, that is a more straightforward transition for him now. He has been playing there a little bit more for his club so it is something for us to consider, definitely.”

With Phil Foden and Jack Grealish unlikely to start, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford are set to play either side of Harry Kane who will continue to lead the line.

John Stones is poised to be rested leaving Southgate to pick from Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings in the centre of defence. Luke Shaw is set to start at left-back.

Predicted England line-up (4-3-3)