Leeds United announce new deal with Red Bull amid Liverpool interest in 21-goal star

Elland Road, home of Leeds United AFC.

The latest news suggests Leeds United’s financial issues could be altered with Liverpool hoping to sign some of their star players.

Leeds United have struck a deal with Red Bull that will see the company purchase a minority stake in the club amid strong transfer interest from Liverpool.

The news is certainly timely as the Yorkshire club are said to have £190m to make up, according to financial expert Kieran Maguire, that has led to concerns that they will be forced to sell key players. He said last week, “Outstanding transfer fee creditors of £190m mean that Leeds will have to pay for old player acquisitions before they can spend this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delving deeper into the deal, Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe revealed that the deal is “a historic milestone that will further empower the club to reach its full competitive potential,” and they will sponsor the club shirts next season.

In regards to their finances, Marathe commented (as reported by the Athletic) ‘Marathe conceded, certain players will have to be sold in the forthcoming transfer window, to keep Leeds’ accounts in good order and avoid a PnS breach. Championship player of the year Crysencio Summerville is one of the most likely to depart.’

The attacker is one player that Liverpool have been linked with off the back of his 21-goal season in the Championship which fired Leeds into play-off contention. He also managed 10 assists in all competitions playing off the left wing and Football Insider has reported that the 22-year-old is valued between £35-40m. Famously, the Dutchman netted an 89th-minute-winner at Anfield during the 2022/23 season to give Leeds a famous win and he has gone from strength to strength since then.