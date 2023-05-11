Liverpool and Leicester City injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool aim to keep the pressure on in the race for the Premier League top four when they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday (20.00 BST).

The Reds have finally found form after a largely lacklustre campaign and have won six matches in a row.

The impressive run has put Jurgen Klopp’s side in the mix, at least, for Champions League qualification. As things stand, Liverpool are a point behind fourth-placed Manchester United but have played one game more.

Confidence has grown in the Anfield camp and Klopp will be happy that the Reds can at least take momentum into next term if they cannot reel in Man Utd or third-placed Newcastle United.

But Liverpool will also be wary not to underestimate Leicester. They were beaten 5-3 by Fulham last time out and have dropped to 19th in the table. With the Foxes scrapping for top-flight survival, a response can be expected.

Ahead of the game, here’s an early

1 . Leicester City vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the King Power Stadium Leicester City vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the King Power Stadium

2 . James Justin - out The Leicester defender ruptured his Achilles in November and is out for the rest of the season.

3 . Kelechi Iheanacho - out Leicester manager Dean Smith admitted the striker might be back for the final two games of the season - meaning the Liverpool clash will come too soon. Iheanacho has a groin problem.

4 . Ryan Bertrand - knee The left-back is another who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with knee problem. He hasn’t featured at all for Leicester since the turn of the year.