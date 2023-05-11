Leicester City vs Liverpool team news: seven players ruled out and three doubts - gallery
Liverpool and Leicester City injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the King Power Stadium.
Liverpool aim to keep the pressure on in the race for the Premier League top four when they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday (20.00 BST).
The Reds have finally found form after a largely lacklustre campaign and have won six matches in a row.
The impressive run has put Jurgen Klopp’s side in the mix, at least, for Champions League qualification. As things stand, Liverpool are a point behind fourth-placed Manchester United but have played one game more.
Confidence has grown in the Anfield camp and Klopp will be happy that the Reds can at least take momentum into next term if they cannot reel in Man Utd or third-placed Newcastle United.
But Liverpool will also be wary not to underestimate Leicester. They were beaten 5-3 by Fulham last time out and have dropped to 19th in the table. With the Foxes scrapping for top-flight survival, a response can be expected.
Ahead of the game, here’s an early