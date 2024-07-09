AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly had a bid accepted.

Manchester United have reportedly had a bid accepted for Leny Yoro.

The Manchester Evening News claims that Lille have accepted an offer between €60-70 million.

Liverpool have been among the clubs interested in the centre-back, who made 44 appearances in the 2023-24 season to help Lille finish fourth in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League.

It has been thought that a move to Real Madrid is the 18-year-old’s favoured club. But the Spanish giants have so far been unwilling to meet Lille’s asking price for Yoro, who has one year remaining on his contract. Liverpool, United and PSG have been waiting should a deal break down to pounce.

And it appears that the Red Devils have aimed to steal a march having reportedly lodged a substantial bid that Lille have deemed adequate. Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to strengthen their defensive options after finishing just eighth in the Premier League last season. Matthijs de Ligt looks set to join Old Trafford from Bayern Munich while United have had two bids turned down for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.