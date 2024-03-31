Mo Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Brighton. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Leon Osman believes that Liverpool deserved their victory over Brighton as their Premier League title ambitions remain firmly alive.

The Reds earned a 2-1 triumph at Anfield as they piled the pressure on rivals Manchester City and Arsenal ahead of their encounter at the Etihad Stadium. Liverpool made a nightmare of a start against Brighton as they fell behind inside two minutes when Danny Welbeck fired home.

But Jurgen Klopp's men found their way into the game and were level on 27 minutes through Luis Diaz's finish. Liverpool continued to knock on the door to take the lead and after missing several chances, Mo Salah neatly finished in the 65th minute.

Both sides had chances in the closing stages, with Salah going close twice while Brighton captain Lewis Dunk saw a header saved and Adam Lallana dragged narrowly wide against his former club. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, former Everton midfielder Osman said: "Brilliant game of football. Liverpool probably just about edged it but Brighton played their part. Important game in the title race