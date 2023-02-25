Register
‘Liability’ - John Alridge urges Jurgen Klopp to sub Liverpool player at half-time vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool latest update.

By Will Rooney
2 minutes ago

John Alridge has urged Jurgen Klopp to withdraw Naby Keita at half-time in Liverpool’s clash against Crystal Palace.

The midfielder has endured a difficult opening after coming back into the starting XI at Selhurst Park. Keita comitted several fouls in the first half and picked up a booking.

As things stand, Liverpool remain goalless against the Eagles. And Aldridge believes Keita must be taken off at the break.

Former Liverpool striker Aldridge wrote on Twitter: “Jurgen has to take Keita off asap folks he’s a liability!does nothing for the team and he’s doing himself no good for his move away in the summer.”

