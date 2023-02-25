John Alridge has urged Jurgen Klopp to withdraw Naby Keita at half-time in Liverpool’s clash against Crystal Palace.
The midfielder has endured a difficult opening after coming back into the starting XI at Selhurst Park. Keita comitted several fouls in the first half and picked up a booking.
As things stand, Liverpool remain goalless against the Eagles. And Aldridge believes Keita must be taken off at the break.
Former Liverpool striker Aldridge wrote on Twitter: “Jurgen has to take Keita off asap folks he’s a liability!does nothing for the team and he’s doing himself no good for his move away in the summer.”