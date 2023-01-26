Liverpool are believed to be assessing European clubs for a potential short-term move ahead of the second-half of the season.

Liverpool are said to be on the look out for loan deals ahead of the January transfer window closing next week.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been heavily linked with a move for a midfielder in recent times, but any moves for targets such as Jude Bellingham or Matheus Nunes will have to wait until the summer.

Considering their options, a temporary deal seems to be Liverpool’s only option. Especially since they spent their January budget on Cody Gakpo, rather than a midfielder.

The latest reports from the Daily Mail reveals Liverpool are viewing top clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Atletico Madrid, to see if there any temporary deals that can be completed before the deadline.

Having cast our eyes over the squads around Europe, there aren’t a lot of options that Klopp could move for:

Juventus

In terms of Juventus, both Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot have been linked with moves away - Rabiot’s deal also expires in the summer as well and both look like deals that could be done.

McKennie has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent days and both could play their part in Klopp’s 4-3-3 midfield, and both have experience in Serie A and in the Champions League as well. Both are the most achievable deals that are on offer in our opinion, especially considering their financial situation.

Atletico Madrid

In terms of Atletico Madrid, the likes of Saul Niguez and Rodrigo de Paul aren’t regular starters and could be tempted. Plus, Saul did spend last season on loan at Chelsea, but struggled to make an impact in Thomas Tuchel’s system.

He has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past and perhaps he could thrive in a different system at Anfield. However, English football looked like a painfully tough adaption for the Spainard.

Paris Saint-Germain

Renato Sanches. Picture: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

PSG’s midfield is fairly limited, which is surprising given their wealth, but the only player who stands out having not been a regular feature is Renato Sanches who joined in the summer. It’s unlikely they would part with any of their midfielders given the regular injuries suffered by star man Marco Verratti - especially if they want to go deep in the Champions League.

Klopp’s influence and Liverpool’s pulling power could be enough to secure a move, but re-visiting Juventus would seem the most likely option.

Despite that being a sound transfer approach given their current situation, fans will direct your attention to the seemingly bizarre temporary move for Arthur Melo. Having joined in the summer, he’s struggled to make any sort of impact, featuring just once off the bench so far.

He’s spent the majority of his time injured, but has since recovered from thigh surgery and is still training and building up fitness, as he hopes to play some part of the second-half of the season.

