Linda Pizzuti sends ‘strong’ Liverpool message that will sum up how FSG are feeling

Liverpool are third in the Premier League after a 3-1 win against Wolves.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Linda Pizzuti, the wife of Liverpool principal owner John Henry, hailed the ‘strong start’ to the 2023-24 season.

The Reds are unbeaten in their opening five Premier League matches - and have taken 13 points so far after Saturday’s 3-1 victory against Wolves at Molineux.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp’s side were well below their best in the first half and were fortunate to go into the interval only a goal behind. But Liverpool improved significantly in the second period. Efforts from Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson before a Hugo Bueno own goal via Harvey Elliott’s shot means that the Reds are third in the table.