Linda Pizzuti sends ‘strong’ Liverpool message that will sum up how FSG are feeling
Liverpool are third in the Premier League after a 3-1 win against Wolves.
Linda Pizzuti, the wife of Liverpool principal owner John Henry, hailed the ‘strong start’ to the 2023-24 season.
The Reds are unbeaten in their opening five Premier League matches - and have taken 13 points so far after Saturday’s 3-1 victory against Wolves at Molineux.
Jurgen Klopp’s side were well below their best in the first half and were fortunate to go into the interval only a goal behind. But Liverpool improved significantly in the second period. Efforts from Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson before a Hugo Bueno own goal via Harvey Elliott’s shot means that the Reds are third in the table.
Posting on Instagram, Pizzuti heaped praised on the ‘brilliant’ performance in the second half. And her comments will no doubt reflect how owners Fenway Sports Group are feeling. She said: “Brilliant second half giving the Reds 3 points on the road. 13 out of 15 possible points this season. Strong start for Liverpool.”