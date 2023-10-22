The wife of Liverpool owner John Henry has had her say on the win.

Linda Pizzuti, the wife of Liverpool principal owner John Henry, celebrated Liverpool’s ‘beautiful’ victory in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Reds earned a 2-0 win at Anfield courtesy of Mo Salah’s second-half double. Liverpool were made hard to earn their triumph despite Everton having Ashley Young sent off in the 37th minute for two yellow cards.

Jurgen Klopp’s side engineered the breakthrough when Luis Diaz’s cross was handled by Everton defender Michael Keane inside the box. In the 75th minute, Salah stepped up to slam the penalty home. Then in stoppage-time, the Egypt international rounded off the victory and has now netted 200 league goals during his career.