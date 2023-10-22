Register
Linda Pizzuti sends ‘beautiful’ Liverpool and Mo Salah message after Merseyside derby victory

The wife of Liverpool owner John Henry has had her say on the win.

By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 08:47 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 08:56 BST

Linda Pizzuti, the wife of Liverpool principal owner John Henry, celebrated Liverpool’s ‘beautiful’ victory in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Reds earned a 2-0 win at Anfield courtesy of Mo Salah’s second-half double. Liverpool were made hard to earn their triumph despite Everton having Ashley Young sent off in the 37th minute for two yellow cards.

Jurgen Klopp’s side engineered the breakthrough when Luis Diaz’s cross was handled by Everton defender Michael Keane inside the box. In the 75th minute, Salah stepped up to slam the penalty home. Then in stoppage-time, the Egypt international rounded off the victory and has now netted 200 league goals during his career.

The success moved Liverpool top of the Premier League for a few hours and now they trail Manchester City and Arsenal by just a point. Posting on Instagram, Pizzuti said: “Victory in the Derby! Beautiful brace by Salah, who is continuing to break records at Anfield. And for this beautiful moment (having played one more match) we are at the top of the table.”

