Diogo Jota and Fabinho were on target at Anfield as Liverpool moved two points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Diogo Jota and a Fabinho penalty ensured the Reds avoided a banana skin against the relegation-threatened Hornets.

Watford missed a huge chance to open the scoring in the 22nd minute when Juraj Kucka was denied one-v-one with Alisson Becker.

And less than a minute later, Liverpool would punish that miss. Joe Gomez fizzed in a cross from the right and Jota rushed across the near post to head home.

With seven minutes before half-time, another decent opportunity dropped for Jota inside the area but his effort was well saved by visiting keeper Ben Foster.

Liverpool dominated the second period but Watford had by far the best chance but Joao Pedro failed to round off a breakaway when he curled just wide.

And the Reds wrapped up the win in the 89th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Jota was wrestled to the ground.

Fabinho stepped up and finished with aplomb.

It means Jurgen Klop’s side have moved to the summit of the table and are two points clear ahead of Man City’s trip to Burnley today (15.00).

The heroes

- Diogo Jota: that’s 20 goals for the season for the Portuguese. For someone of his height, he scored a lot of headed chances - and it’s because of his desire to get to the ball first. All of those aspects were involved in his winner. Then won the late penalty.

- Joe Gomez: Trent Alexander-Arnold has been creator-in-chief for Liverpool this season. But with him not risked, Gomez took on the mantle. His cross for Jota’s goal had the right pace and direction for Jota.

- Alisson Becker: how the game could have been different had the Brazilian not kept out Kucka’s shot. Alisson’s now on 17 clean sheets in the league. If he wins the Golden Glove, it could also mean Liverpool win the title.

The villains

- Juraj Kucka: you can’t take anything away from Allison’s save. But given the predicament Watford are in, Kuckja simply had to score.

- Joao Pedro: the same as above. A huge chance wasted to get the Hornets back level in the second period.

- Ben Foster: turning 39 tomorrow, the veteran goalkeeper may be disappointed in his attempt to cut out Gomez’s cross for Jota’s goa. Foster was in no man’s land.

1. Alisson Becker - 7 Produced a crucial save in the first half. The game could have been so different otherwise. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

2. Joe Gomez - 7 Trent who? Gomez has clearly been taking crossing tips from Alexander-Arnold in training. His ball in for Jota’s goal was sumptuous. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. Joel Matip - 6 Not troubled all that often. A fairly comfortable afternoon. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

4. Virgil van Dijk - 6 A similar performance to Matip. Will be frustrated by how Watford had two golden chances, though. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images