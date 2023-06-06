Liverpool 2022-23 season player ratings gallery: Mo Salah stars but 6/10 defender ‘set to leave’
Jurgen Klopp’s side finished fifth in the Premier League and qualified for the UEFA Europa League.
Liverpool endured an inconsistent 2022-23 season as they finished way below expectations and trophyless. A fifth placed finish in the Premier League means Jurgen Klopp’s team will play Europa League football next season.
Despite winning seven of their last nine games in a row to round-off the season, the top four remained painfully out of reach and eluded the Reds for the first time since 2016 as Newcastle United and Manchester United both held on for fourth and third place finishes respectively.
Having been two games away from winning the ‘quadruple’ last season, this year’s campaign has been a big disappointment. Uncharacteristic mistakes and poor performances from key players and midfield issues played an integral part in their struggles.
Standout players included Mohamed Salah, Stefan Bajcetic and Alisson Becker, but almost every other squad member can attest to being out of form at different points of the season. There’s also examples such as Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold who found form in the final part of the season, but struggled early on.
In what was ultimately an unexpected season overall, we’ve compiled Premier League ratings for the full squad for the 2022/23 season for players who played a minimum of 300 minutes - according to statistics website WhoScored.