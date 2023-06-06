Jurgen Klopp’s side finished fifth in the Premier League and qualified for the UEFA Europa League.

Liverpool endured an inconsistent 2022-23 season as they finished way below expectations and trophyless. A fifth placed finish in the Premier League means Jurgen Klopp ’s team will play Europa League football next season.

Despite winning seven of their last nine games in a row to round-off the season, the top four remained painfully out of reach and eluded the Reds for the first time since 2016 as Newcastle United and Manchester United both held on for fourth and third place finishes respectively.

Having been two games away from winning the ‘quadruple’ last season, this year’s campaign has been a big disappointment. Uncharacteristic mistakes and poor performances from key players and midfield issues played an integral part in their struggles.

Standout players included Mohamed Salah, Stefan Bajcetic and Alisson Becker, but almost every other squad member can attest to being out of form at different points of the season. There’s also examples such as Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold who found form in the final part of the season, but struggled early on.

In what was ultimately an unexpected season overall, we’ve compiled Premier League ratings for the full squad for the 2022/23 season for players who played a minimum of 300 minutes - according to statistics website WhoScored .

1 . Mohamed Salah - 7.16 Despite inconsistencies around him, Salah managed to maintain his own personal levels to somehow record 19 goals and 12 assists in the league in a brilliant personal campaign. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.11 The right-back enjoyed a brilliant end to the season after slight tactical tweak which has excited fans, but it doesn’t change the fact he was extremely inconsistent for the majority of the season, especially from a defensive viewpoint. However, he looks set to star next season in his new role.

3 . Cody Gakpo - 7.06 The Dutchman arrived in January and found his feet after a shaky start to net seven and provide two assists in his first half-season at the club. He now looks set to be a key player for the future.

4 . Luis Diaz - 6.97 The Colombian winger started the season in electric fashion, but a serious injury suffered at Arsenal earlier on in the season derailed his campaign. He returned in the final part of the season and showed glimpses of his energy, pace and influence.