Liverpool 27-year-old makes future admission as summer exit likely ahead of Arne Slot arrival
Nat Phillips has admitted he’s unsure where his future lies as he prepares to return to Liverpool.
The defender has spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan away from Anfield. Phillips spent the first half of the season at Celtic where he played only eight times. He then joined Cardiff City in January and featured much more regularly, making 18 appearances for the Championship club.
Phillips remains under contract at Liverpool but will come back having been behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah in the pecking order. The 27-year-old hasn’t made an outing for the Reds since January 2023.
Arne Slot will take over from Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat but it is unlikely that Phillips will feature in Liverpool’s plans for 2024-25. The ex-Bolton centre-back will be back for pre-season and will see what lies ahead.
Speaking to the club website, Phillips said: “I’ve enjoyed my period of playing regularly.
“Looking to the summer, sometimes you can worry and overthink things too much. You can only control what you can control. The plan is to go back in pre-season and just take it from there.”
