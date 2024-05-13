Nathaniel Phillips and Joe Gomez of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on January 17, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool transfer news as Nat Phillips speaks on his future.

Nat Phillips has admitted he’s unsure where his future lies as he prepares to return to Liverpool.

The defender has spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan away from Anfield. Phillips spent the first half of the season at Celtic where he played only eight times. He then joined Cardiff City in January and featured much more regularly, making 18 appearances for the Championship club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips remains under contract at Liverpool but will come back having been behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah in the pecking order. The 27-year-old hasn’t made an outing for the Reds since January 2023.

Arne Slot will take over from Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat but it is unlikely that Phillips will feature in Liverpool’s plans for 2024-25. The ex-Bolton centre-back will be back for pre-season and will see what lies ahead.

Speaking to the club website, Phillips said: “I’ve enjoyed my period of playing regularly.