Here’s Liverpool’s biggest ever Premier League wins.

Liverpool enjoyed a stunning 7-0 victory over Manchester United over the weekend, leaving Anfield rocked by a performance that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

The Reds’ front three each scored two goals, while Roberto Firmino added a late goal to seal their biggest ever win over their biggest historical rivals.

Jurgen Klopp's side took the lead in the first half thanks to a solo effort from Gakpo and went into half-time with just a one-goal lead.

However, the second half saw an unprecedented six goals as Erik Ten Hag's side crumbled under Liverpool's dominance.

The historic win has transformed the feeling around Liverpool's season as they now close in on the top-four, sitting just three points off Tottenham in fourth place with a game in hand after previously languishing in mid-table.

