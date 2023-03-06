Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd: where Anfield thrashing ranks amongst Premier League’s biggest ever wins - gallery

Here’s Liverpool’s biggest ever Premier League wins.

By George Priestman
3 minutes ago

Liverpool enjoyed a stunning 7-0 victory over Manchester United over the weekend, leaving Anfield rocked by a performance that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

The Reds’ front three each scored two goals, while Roberto Firmino added a late goal to seal their biggest ever win over their biggest historical rivals.

Jurgen Klopp's side took the lead in the first half thanks to a solo effort from Gakpo and went into half-time with just a one-goal lead.

Most Popular

However, the second half saw an unprecedented six goals as Erik Ten Hag's side crumbled under Liverpool's dominance.

The historic win has transformed the feeling around Liverpool's season as they now close in on the top-four, sitting just three points off Tottenham in fourth place with a game in hand after previously languishing in mid-table.

In light of the momentous victory, we've decided to compare it to Liverpool's biggest ever Premier League wins.

Premier LeaguePerformanceJurgen Klopp