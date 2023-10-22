Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool earned the bragging rights from the Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon as two Mohamed Salah goals earned three points for the Reds against 10-man Everton.

The Toffees went a man down in the first half after Ashley Young was sent off for two yellow card offences. With the game still in the balance in the second half, Ibrahima Konaté escaped a second caution after a trip. Salah scored from the penalty spot after Michael Keane was penalised for a handball following a VAR review before the Liverpool star sealed all three points deep into stoppage time after an assist from Darwin Nunez.

The result temporarily sent the Reds top of the Premier League but a win for Manchester City and draw for Arsenal against Brighton and Chelsea respectively saw them drop to third, although they are just a point behind last season’s top two. Everton sit 16th as they remain on seven points. As the January window edges closer, we have rounded up the latest transfer rumours from both Merseyside clubs below.

Phillips ‘allowed to leave’ Man City

Manchester City are set to allow Kalvin Phillips to leave the club in January amid links to Newcastle United and Everton, per a report from the Daily Star. The former Leeds United man has struggled to establish himself in Manchester since his £42m move last summer. He was an unused substitute for City’s 2-1 home win over Brighton.

Speaking about Phillips future, Guardiola said on Friday: “If he decides to do it [leave], then do it. If the agreement is not done, then he stays. He’s behaving incredibly. One of the most generous players I’ve ever seen – honestly, as I don’t want to compliment when players don’t play matches. Others are maybe problems in locker room – it’s completely the opposite.

“Every time he goes to national team with Gareth [Southgate] I’m the happiest man in the world. When he plays it’s a benefit for me. I don’t know what will happen with Kalvin because when the transfer window is open, nobody knows.”

Phillips himself admitted he would need to consider his City future. He said following England’s win over Italy: “I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend. I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months.”

Liverpool ‘agree’ Osimhen move

Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen over a move to Anfield. Italian journalist Valter De Maggio, via Football365, has claimed the Reds have discussed a possible switch to Liverpool with the Napoli star who scored 31 goals in 39 games last season as the Italian club clinched the Serie A title.

Osimhen is out of contract at Napoli in 2025 and despite holding talks over a contract extension, the player is claimed to have his ‘head turned’ by Liverpool. De Maggio said: “The parties [Napoli and Osimhen] had reached an agreement for the renewal, but then Calenda and Osimhen went back on their word. What happened? There was the inclusion of another club, from the Premier League. I’m talking about Liverpool.

“There would be frequent contacts, but I just learned something else: there would be agreements already reached. Let me clarify: the agreements would be between the Reds and the player, therefore they would not involve Napoli. I hope Laurentiis [Napoli president] will be able to keep Victor Osimhen at least until June, but we can’t be sure.”

