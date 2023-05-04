Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
1 hour ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
4 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
6 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
6 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
7 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Liverpool agree deal with England defender who Jurgen Klopp has already been wowed by

Liverpool news as defender Luke Chambers signs a new contract.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 4th May 2023, 17:43 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 18:03 BST

Luke Chambers has signed a new contract with Liverpool.

The defender has penned a fresh deal at Anfield, having been with the Reds since he was aged six.

Chambers, 18, is currently enjoying a maiden loan spell at Kilmarnock where he has made 11 appearances since joining the Scottish club in January.

Most Popular

Capable of playing centre-back and left-back, the teenager helped England under-19s claim the European Championships last summer - before spending some of pre-season with Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

Chambers also was part of the training squad who travelled to Dubai during the World Cup. Before a friendly against Lyon, Klopp told LFC TV: “When I look at Luke Chambers I think: ‘Wow, he has everything for a centre half, apart from a body’.”

Chambers is the latest youngster to be handed a new contract this season after the likes of Ben Doak and Tyler Morton.

Related topics:EnglandJurgen KloppKilmarnock