Liverpool agree deal with England defender who Jurgen Klopp has already been wowed by

Luke Chambers has signed a new contract with Liverpool.

The defender has penned a fresh deal at Anfield, having been with the Reds since he was aged six.

Chambers, 18, is currently enjoying a maiden loan spell at Kilmarnock where he has made 11 appearances since joining the Scottish club in January.

Capable of playing centre-back and left-back, the teenager helped England under-19s claim the European Championships last summer - before spending some of pre-season with Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

Chambers also was part of the training squad who travelled to Dubai during the World Cup. Before a friendly against Lyon, Klopp told LFC TV: “When I look at Luke Chambers I think: ‘Wow, he has everything for a centre half, apart from a body’.”

