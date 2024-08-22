Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are set to offload another player ahead of next week’s transfer deadline

Liverpool and Portsmouth have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of forward Harvey Blair as the Reds continue to trim their squad ahead of the transfer deadline.

The 20-year-old, who can play in a number of positions across the forward line, made his only first-team appearance for Liverpool back in October 2021 as he started in a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Preston at Deepdale, with goals coming from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi. The Reds went on to lift the trophy as they beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties at Wembley in February 2022. He was involved for the club during pre-season as he came off the bench during a 3-0 friendly win over Manchester United at the beginning of August.

David Lynch has reported that Pompey and Liverpool have agreed a fee of £300,000 to sanction the deal while Sky Sports News has also reported on the clubs agreeing a deal, but were not specific on the fee. Portsmouth were promoted to the Championship last season after winning the League One title and have made an encouraging start to the campaign, with draws against Leeds United and Luton Town - two of the favourites for promotion to the Premier League this term.

Blair lasted 55 minutes in his only senior appearance for the Reds, and was replaced by Conor Bradley during the second half. The Northern Irishman became a key part of the Liverpool squad last term as Jurgen Klopp battled a host of injuries with a number of youngsters handed more minutes than expected. Blair was not among the clutch of academy stars included the first team plans, however.

The 20-year-old will now look to continue his development on the south coast. He hails from Huddersfield and joined Liverpool from rivals Manchester United in 2015 when he was playing at Under-12 level. He signed his first professional contract with the Anfield club in the autumn of 2020 and was promoted to the Under-18 side for the 2020-21 season. However, his first year with the club's Under-18s was hampered by injury as he made just four appearances and scored two goals. His older brother, Marley, was also in the Liverpool academy set up as a youngster before being released. He is currently playing for Faroe Islands outfit AB Argir, who ply their trade in the country’s second tier.

Liverpool have yet to sign anybody this summer but have sanctioned a number of exits. Joel Matip and Thiago were released at the end of their contracts, with the latter now retired, while third-choice goalkeeper Adrian was offered a new deal but turned it down and also departed on a free to Real Betis. Rhys Williams and Calvin Ramsay have both left on loan while Fabio Carvalho has joined Brentford in a deal worth up to £27.5m. Sepp van den Berg could also be on his way to Brentford after a fee was agreed while Bobby Clark is set to join RB Salzburg for £10m.