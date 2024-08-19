Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United | Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool have reportedly agreed personal terms to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds are keen to sign the 23-year-old as a potential long-term successor for No.1 Alisson Becker. The plan for Mamardashvili would be to loan him out before Alisson departs, with Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth suggested. The Georgia international, who caught the eye at Euro 2024, is open to it.

According to the Mirror, Mamardashvili is happy with what Liverpool can offer him although a fee with Valencia has still to be agreed. Mamardashvili linked up for Los Ches in their 2-1 loss to Barcelona on the opening day of the 2024-25 La Liga season. Valencia are suggested to be holding out for £34 million but the Reds want to pay £30 million and Mamardashvili’s advisers have urged the Spanish club to ‘break the deadlock’.

However, it has also been suggested by the Mirror that Manchester United are potentially looking to hijack Liverpool’s move. The Red Devils only signed Andre Onana last summer but would be keen to bolster their goalkeeper department.

It is suggested that Erik ten Hag’s side would first need to trim their squad before making a potential move for Mamardashvili, though. And the sale of Jadon Sancho could help United raise funds. Sancho had a well-documented falling out with ten Hag last season and was banished from the first team before being loaned to Borussia Dortmund in January. Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in Sancho.

Liverpool are still to make their first signing since Arne Slot took over as head coach earlier this summer. The Reds were in pursuit of Martin Zubimendi but the midfielder has opted to remain at Real Sociedad.