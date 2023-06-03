Liverpool aim to hijack Chelsea deal as outgoing Reds star has Real Madrid offer

The Reds have been linked with a Premier League youngster as one outgoing star is said to be a target for a La Liga giant.

Liverpool have reportedly ‘contacted’ Southampton over a possible move for former Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The impressive form of the 19-year-old was one of the few positives of the Saints season after they suffered relegation into the Championship and there are believed to be a number of clubs keen to offer the youngster an opportunity to remain in the Premier League this summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea have both been suggested as possible suitors but Football Insider have claimed the Reds have made the first firm move as they look to make Lavia a key part of their midfield overhaul over the coming weeks. Brighton and Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister is said to be close to a move to Anfield and he could be partnered by Lavia should the deal come to fruition.

Manchester City inserted a buy-back clause in the deal that took the Belgium international to St Marys Stadium last summer - but that will only become active at the end of the upcoming season, by which time Lavia could well be plying his trade elsewhere.

Departing star under consideration by La Liga giants

Roberto Firmino will bring an end to a successful eight-year stay at Liverpool when his current deal comes to a close at the end of the month.

After scoring 111 goals and providing 79 assists in 362 appearances and helping the Reds to a Premier League title and wins in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals, the Brazil international will depart with the well wishes of the Kop as he prepares to take the next step in his career.

