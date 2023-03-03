Roberto Firmino will reportedly leave Liverpool at the end of his contract.

Roberto Firmino is set to bring the curtain down on his Liverpool career.

According to Sky Germany, the striker will not extend his Anfield contract when it expires in the summer.

It means that the latest Reds modern-day great will depart following Sadio Mane's departure to Bayern Munich last year.

Signed for £29 million in 2015 by Brendan Rodgers, it was Jurgen Klopp who made Firmino thrive on Merseyside. The striker forged a devastating three-pronged attack along with Mane and Mo Salah, with Liverpool winning the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and UEFA Super Cup. Yet despite Klopp tabling the Brazil international a contract to remain on Merseyside, he's opted for pastures new.

Firmino's role at Anfield has diminished over the past two seasons, with injuries a significant cause. And having previously been Liverpool's chief centre-forward - and Klopp's dog whistle when it came to pressing - the Reds have signed three players over the past few years who've relegated him to a less-prominent position.

Diogo Jota arrived for up to £45 million from Wolves in September 2020. The Portuguese can play in all three front positions, with many coming through the middle. A serious calf injury forced him out of action for four months but Jota’s started the past two games in the role.

Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool for what could become a club-record fee of £85 million from Benfica last summer. The Uruguay international has scored 12 goals this campaign despite facing early criticism. More recent performances have seen Nunez utilised on the left-hand side where he's looked more comfortable. Yet as he continues to develop, operating as a striker is likely to be more frequent.

And Cody Gakpo, who moved to Anfield from PSV Eindhoven in January for an initial £37 million, has shown glimpses he could fill the void of Firmino down the line.

The Holland international endured a slow start and was not helped by being pitched straight into the deep end due to Firmino, Jota, Nunez and Luis Diaz all missing games. However, Gakpo not only scored in defeats of Newcastle United and Everton but impressed with his all-round play. In Firmino-esque style, the 23-year-old was selfless and took up positions to bring others into play.

Gakpo would even admit he's far from the finished article and may never be able to fully imitate Firmino. The former Hoffenheim man's idiosyncrasies cannot be facsimiled.

Whether Liverpool replace Firmino in the summer transfer market remains to be seen. Bolstering midfield is the priority given the problems the Reds have had there this campaign.

That, then, could open a door for Ben Doak to step up his first-team involvement. The 17-year-old has already made five appearances this season while he's plundered 10 goals and recorded eight assists for the under-18s, under-19s and under-21s.