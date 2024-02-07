Liverpool already know their next 11 summer transfer window decisions - gallery

Liverpool's run in all four competitions means that the club is in a brilliant place as it stands, but the summer will bring big change.
Of course, Jurgen Klopp's departure is a huge part of that, as is the exit of his backroom staff but there are questions alongside a few players.
Contracts continue to tick down, fringe players could seek first-team football and superstars have big calls to make - but that's what the summer is for.
Until then, we've decided to compile what are the eight transfer decisions that Liverpool already know they have to make.
1. Caoimhin Kelleher
The future of the keeper is in doubt as he has been the target of interest in the last few months. Namely, on deadline day as Nottingham Forest made a £15m bid which was promptly rejected. Now he's 25 and a fully fledged international, he may want regular football as Alisson isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
2. Mohamed Salah
His deal is up in 2025 and there is talks of Al-Ittihad or another Saudi club coming back in for him. With a year left on his deal, a mega-money deal may be hard to turn down. But it also depends on what the new manager wants as well. It will no doubt be a huge talking point. Photo: Getty Images
3. Virgil van Dijk
The defender revealed he wasn't sure about the future amid Jurgen Klopp's exit. His deal is up in 2025 and, of course, the new manager will have his say too, but as captain, why would he leave?
4. Thiago
The Spaniard's deal is up in the summer and it looks unlikely that he will extend given he has only just got back to action against Arsenal.