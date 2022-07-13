Analysis from Liverpool’s 4-0 pre-season friendly loss to Manchester United.

Fabio Carvalho in action for Liverpool. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool started their summer friendly programme with a 4-0 loss against Manchester United in Thailand.

The Reds used a total of 32 players at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium - all bar goalkeepers Alisson Becker and Adrian getting 30-minute runouts.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp won’t be too concerned about the result against United. A lot of players unsurprisingly looked rusty given Liverpool have barely been back to training a week.

And there were some encouraging signs the Reds boss will be happy with.

Darwin decent despite miss

Darwin Nunez made his Liverpool bow against Manchester United. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It didn't take long for fans of rival clubs to start posting photos and videos of Darwin Nunez's miss on social media.

Indeed, in the 88th minute, the club's £85 million record signing blazed over the bar after Mo Salah's curling effort had struck the post.

Nunez's poor effort comes after there have been other jibes of him failing to hit the target several times during shooting practice.

But for a maiden outing as a Liverpool player, the Uruguay international did just fine.

In a game that lacked any real impetus after the Reds' first raft of changes, there were some decent signs.

Nunez's movement was the main one. He lost his marker a couple of times and had a decent effort saved when set free by Andy Robertson.

Let’s not forget that Nunez plundered 34 goals last season - two against Liverpool in the Champions League.

His true prowess in front of goal will soon come to the fore.

Competent Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho made his Liverpool bow against Man Utd. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Another summer signing who Kopites had been looking forward to watching is Fabio Carvalho.

The 19-year-old scintillated for Fulham last season as they stormed to the Championship.

Jurgen Klopp has waxed lyrical about Carvalho since his arrival.

And if anyone had any fears he wouldn't be able to make the step up not only the Premier League but to a side who'll be contending for the title, they now might have just been allayed.

The Portugal under-21 international impressed throughout his half-an-hour cameo. Only the post denied him a goal on his bow, while he was also denied by a decent save from United keeper David de Gea.

There was also a fine pass from Carvalho that launched an attack.

And he also looked to match Liverpool's intensity with his pressing. Granted, it needed some better timing but it bodes well when acclimatising to Klopp's philosophy.

Elliott outstanding

Harvey Elliott in action for Liverpool. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It was at the beginning of last season when Harvey Elliott was starting purely on merit.

Before his horrific ankle injury suffered against Leeds United, the precocious teenager had forced his way into Liverpool's midfield alongside Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.

Undoubtedly, Elliott will have designs on winning back a regular starting spot. After coming back from his injury, he struggled to find rhythm, which was understandable.

But the England under-21 international underlined his quality against United.

The intelligence of his performance was superb. In the third minute, his nimble touch and pass to release Isaac Mabaya was outstanding. There were plenty more from where that came.

Several players unsurprisingly lacked sharpness. Elliott was not one of them. He looked a player with a point to prove.

Morton impresses

Tyler Morton on the ball for Liverpool against Man Utd. Picture: Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

The clamour for Liverpool to sign a midfielder this summer has been rife. Jude Bellingham is the one swathes of supporters covet.

Yet after landing in Thailand, Klopp emphatically put paid to both suggestions. He rattled off his already ample options - and included Tyler Morton in the list.

Morton enjoyed a breakthrough season last term, making nine outings in total - including starts in the Champions League and Premier League.

Moved to the number-eight position this summer, it was easy to see why Klopp's been impressed of late.

The Wirral-born teenager exuded calmness in the middle of the park on the ball, having been handed an appearance from the outset.

And Morton also made two big tackles to thwart dangerous United attacks.