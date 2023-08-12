Register
Liverpool and Chelsea handed transfer boost as manager gives big transfer update

Romeo Lavia is wanted by Liverpool and Chelsea.

By Will Rooney
Published 12th Aug 2023, 18:49 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 18:49 BST

Russell Martin has revealed that Romeo Lavia’s Southampton exit is ‘edging closer’ as Liverpool and Chelsea battle it out for the midfielder’s signature.

Both Premier League clubs - who meet on the opening day of the 2023-24 season on Sunday - are in pursuit of Lavia. The Reds have had three bids culminating at £45 million rejected while Chelsea had a £48 million offer turned down.

Jurgen Klopp’s men and the London outift are also in a tussle for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. Liverpool have had a British record £110 million offer accepted although Caicedo is said to prefer to join Chelsea.

Regardless, Liverpool need a new defensive midfielder to replace departed duo Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. Lavia was left out of Southampton’s squad for their 4-4 Championship draw against Norwich City today. Per the Southern Daily Echo, Martin said: : "He has been great while his situation has rumbled on for a long time. That needs to draw to a conclusion quickly for him, for us and for everyone really.

"It’s eeking slowly towards a conclusion and I think we have been preparing for life without him for the six weeks we’ve been here so it’s not a massive drama."

