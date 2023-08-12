Liverpool and Chelsea handed transfer boost as manager gives big transfer update

Russell Martin has revealed that Romeo Lavia’s Southampton exit is ‘edging closer’ as Liverpool and Chelsea battle it out for the midfielder’s signature.

Both Premier League clubs - who meet on the opening day of the 2023-24 season on Sunday - are in pursuit of Lavia. The Reds have had three bids culminating at £45 million rejected while Chelsea had a £48 million offer turned down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp’s men and the London outift are also in a tussle for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. Liverpool have had a British record £110 million offer accepted although Caicedo is said to prefer to join Chelsea.

Regardless, Liverpool need a new defensive midfielder to replace departed duo Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. Lavia was left out of Southampton’s squad for their 4-4 Championship draw against Norwich City today. Per the Southern Daily Echo, Martin said: : "He has been great while his situation has rumbled on for a long time. That needs to draw to a conclusion quickly for him, for us and for everyone really.