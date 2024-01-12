Attendances have been a hot topic on Merseyside throughout the 2023-24 campaign. The completed Anfield Road expansion means Liverpool’s home now holds 61,276 spectators - the fifth largest stadium in England.

But only half of the upper tier has been open since the development was completed in time for the Manchester United clash last month. That means the Reds are yet to experience a bumper Anfield crowd… but what does that mean for the attendance figures?

Jurgen Klopp’s side have never failed to pack out their home end - no matter the capacity - but restrictions mean the Reds trail several Premier League clubs. But the numbers still dwarf the 43,910 average Liverpool managed as recently as the 2015-16 campaign when the Main Stand was under construction.

It is not just the ref half of Liverpool where attendances and stadium development have been hot topics. Everton, too, are preparing to say goodbye to Goodison Park after 132 years.

The new Bramley-Moore Dock ground will not become their new home until the 2025-26 season - when 52,888 toffees are expected to move in. With both developments yet to be completed, Liverpool World has profiled where both Merseyside clubs rank in the attendance charts for the 2023-24 campaign.

