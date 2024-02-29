Liverpool and Everton have both been amongst the best defences in the Premier League season, led by brilliant performances from their centre-backs.

Despite Everton's struggles overall, defensively they have been extremely solid. Led by the partnership of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite, who have taken to each other so naturally, Everton have the fourth best defence in the league.

In terms of Liverpool, their 25 goals conceded has only been bettered by Arsenal and Virgil van Dijk has been imperious with whoever has joined him in the heart of Jurgen Klopp's backline. Ibrahim Konate has been dominant, as has Joe Gomez and youngster Jarell Quansah has proven he is now ready to be a first-team starter, despite just 16 senior appearances in League One prior to this campaign.

According to WhoScored, Van Dijk and Konate are the highest rated centre-back duo in the league with an average score of 7.19. The only pair to register a score over seven is Tarkowski and Branthwaite, who managed 7.03. The top five was also made up of Gabriel and William Saliba (Arsenal) Cristian Romero and Micky van den Ven (Tottenham) and Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane (Manchester United) as they've proven to be among the best in the league this year.

Van Dijk and Konate

The pair are Liverpool's best starting centre-back duo and both have been titans at the back as Klopp's side hunt down multiple trophies. Van Dijk has gone on to a new level this season with the captain's armband and his EFL Cup final heroics a clear example of that.

For Konate, he has only been injured for a couple of games this season which has been an improvement on recent years and he's proving to be one of the best defenders around with his brilliant form.

Tarkowski and Branthwaite

These two have been the backbone for Dyche this year. Branthwaite has starred after a strong loan spell at PSV last year and his performances earned him a new long-term-deal to ward off multiple interested clubs who are targeting him after just half a season in the top-flight.