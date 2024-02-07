Register
BREAKING

Liverpool and Everton intriguing spots in Premier League table without VAR

A look at the Premier League table without VAR to see where Everton and Liverpool rank.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 7th Feb 2024, 18:03 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 18:09 GMT

Liverpool have an intense title race on their hands, now just two points ahead of Manchester City having played a game more and the same number of points ahead of Arsenal having played the same number of games. Meanwhile, Everton are now in the relegation zone and need to improve their form quickly. But where would the Reds and Toffees be without VAR?

The technology has been much debated over recent years, and with that in mind, we have calculated the latest table by taking any decisions that led to goals that were awarded by VAR and going with the decision made by the on-field referee. Take a look below to see where Everton and Liverpool rank in the alternative table.

Points Without VAR: 9. Difference: -1.

1. Sheffield United

Points Without VAR: 9. Difference: -1.

Points Without VAR: 15. Difference: +2.

2. Burnley

Points Without VAR: 15. Difference: +2.

Points Without VAR: 19* (*10-point deduction). Difference: 0.

3. Everton

Points Without VAR: 19* (*10-point deduction). Difference: 0.

Points Without VAR: 20. Difference: -1.

4. Nottingham Forest

Points Without VAR: 20. Difference: -1.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Manchester CityArsenal