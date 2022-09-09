The death of the Queen means that Premier League and EFL fixtures could be postponed with Tranmere Rovers’ match tonight already being called off.

The Wirral-based club were due to face the Hatters for a League Two clash at Prenton Park tonight but it has been called off as a mark of respect.

Britain’s longest serving monarch passed away aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

Now it remains to be seen whether Everton and Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures will go ahead this weekend.

Liverpool are due to host Wolves at Anfield on Saturday (15.00 BST) while Everton travel to Arsenal on Sunday (14.00 BST).

The Premier League are set to hold talks with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport this morning before making an announcement.

An EFL statement said: “As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the EFL has confirmed that its fixtures scheduled for tomorrow evening (Friday 9 September) – Burnley v Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County - have been postponed.