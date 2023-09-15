Register
Liverpool and Everton predicted Premier League finish compared to Man Utd, Arsenal & Man City after major news

Liverpool and Everton return to Premier League action this weekend

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 15th Sep 2023, 20:32 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 20:38 BST

Liverpool and Everton have had contrasting starts to the Premier League campaign as the Merseyside clubs prepare to return to action this weekend.

The Reds are first up as they head to Wolves at 12.30pm on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having won three and drawn one of their games to start the campaign.

There was big news at Everton on Friday after the club announced a deal was struck for 777 Partners to acquire Farhad Moshiri’s full stake in the Goodison Park outfit.

The Toffees have picked up just one point from four matches so far and host Arsenal on Sunday afternoon with the mood around the club lifted following the takeover news.

Football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Premier League computer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season, incorporating current standings and recent form. Here’s where Liverpool and Everton are tipped to finish...

Predicted points: 27

1. 20th: Luton Town

Predicted points: 27

Predicted points: 28

2. 19th: Burnley

Predicted points: 28

Predicted points: 29

3. 18th: Sheffield United

Predicted points: 29

Predicted points: 35

4. 17th: Everton

Predicted points: 35

