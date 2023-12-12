How does Liverpool and Everton's wealth compare to prospective and current owners at their Premier League rivals?

Everton are one of a few clubs in the Premier League who are hoping to have new ownership in near future.

England's top-flight has become the most expensive league in Europe, as well as the most watched, and there are incredible amounts of wealth distributed across the country.

Manchester United have been wrestling with the process of securing new owners for the past year, while Everton had hoped 888 Partners would be able to complete their prospective takeover by now.

The growing trend of Saudi and Qatari ownership is creeping into football which threatens to see even more money pumped into the game, but, for the most part, most of the Premier League have substantial resources, excluding a few smaller clubs. And Merseyside is no exception.

But how do the Merseyside clubs compare to the rest of the league?

1 . Burnley - Alan Pace No reported net worth.

2 . Luton Town - Luton Town Football Club 2020 Limited No reported net worth.

3 . Sheffield United - Abdullah bin Musaid Reported net worth - £160m