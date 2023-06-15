Where will the Red and Blue of Merseyside finish in the Premier League next season?

Liverpool and Everton both have improvements to make based on their most recent Premier League finishes. The Reds are already recruiting as they look to return as top four, if not title challengers, and the Toffees are desperate to avoid another relegation battle.

Fortunately for Everton, they evaded the drop for the second season in a row, with Southampton, Leicester City, and Leeds United falling to the Championship instead. Up at the other end of the table, Liverpool narrowly missed out on Champions League football as rivals Manchester United and a sharp-looking Newcastle clinched the spots.

But just how different will the 2023/24 season look for the Merseyside outfits? Bookmakers have already released odds for the Premier League title favourites, so here’s a look at where Liverpool and Everton have both been tipped to finish based on these odds.

1 . 20th — Sheffield United Odds for the title: 2500/1

2 . 19th — Luton Town Odds for the title: 2500/1

3 . 18th — Bournemouth Odds for the title: 1500/1

4 . 17th — Nottingham Forest Odds for the title: 1000/1

