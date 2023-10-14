Register
Liverpool and Everton’s attendance compared to the rest of the Premier League - gallery

With the Premier League taking another break, we’ve decided to look at the attendance table for all 20 teams.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 14th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 10:59 BST

With the international break in full swing, fans are desperately missing club football. They will have to endure another (yes, another) international break next month, but club football will return soon enough.

While there is plenty to behold on the international scene, the Premier League has thrown up some brilliant games and storylines that has seen fans pour into grounds since August 12.

Liverpool and Everton boast excellent home support and have shown that so far this season, but where do they rank in comparison to the rest of the Premier League?

1. Manchester United - Old Trafford

2. Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

3. West Ham United - London Stadium

4. Arsenal - Emirates Stadium

