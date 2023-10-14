With the Premier League taking another break, we’ve decided to look at the attendance table for all 20 teams.

With the international break in full swing, fans are desperately missing club football. They will have to endure another (yes, another) international break next month, but club football will return soon enough.

While there is plenty to behold on the international scene, the Premier League has thrown up some brilliant games and storylines that has seen fans pour into grounds since August 12.

Liverpool and Everton boast excellent home support and have shown that so far this season, but where do they rank in comparison to the rest of the Premier League?

1 . Manchester United - Old Trafford Average attendance: 73,493

2 . Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Average attendance: 61,872

3 . West Ham United - London Stadium Average attendance: 61,645

4 . Arsenal - Emirates Stadium Average attendance: 60,105